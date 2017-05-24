UTSA takes down No. 11 USM, 9-2

The University of Texas-San Antonio gave the No. 11 University of Southern Mississippi a dose of its own medicine Wednesday evening in the opening round of the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament.

The Roadrunners, who were outscored 39-13 by the Golden Eagles in a conference series sweep to close the regular season just five days ago, returned the favor, pounding out a 9-2 victory at MGM Park.

UTSA (29-26) became just the fifth, eighth seed to win an opening round game in the C-USA postseason, and second time in three years.

The Roadrunners tied a tournament record with seven doubles, including a record-tying three by shortstop C.J. Pickering. UTSA scored eight of its nine runs in the first four innings, trouncing All-Conference USA pitcher Colt Smith (6-1) and reliever Trent Driver.

The Golden Eagles (44-13) saw a school-record, 14-game winning streak snapped despite Taylor Braley’s 15th home run, a smash to left-center field that cleared the outfield netting and two-hopped a pharmacy across the street.

UTSA left-hander Steven Dressler allowed just two runs over 7 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits while walking five and striking out four.

Southern Miss will play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against the loser of Wednesday’s fourth and final game between fourth-seeded University of Charlotte and fifth-seeded Louisiana Tech University.

UTSA will face the Charlotte-Tech winner at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.