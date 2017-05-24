Funeral services to be held Friday for longtime Perry Co. pastor, WWII veteran

Pastor Wilmer L. Carter died on May 17, 2017. He was born on March 23, 1923. Photo credit WDAM.

Funeral services will be held Friday for a longtime Perry County minister and World War Two veteran who died last week.

Services are scheduled for one p.m. at the W.L. Carter Family Life Center in Beaumont for Wilmer L. Carter.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Second World War and was pastor of the Greater Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m., also at the Family Life center.

Carter was 94-years-old.

