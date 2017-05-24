Free eye exams offered for uninsured students failing state read - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Free eye exams offered for uninsured students failing state reading test

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
The Mississippi Optometric Association and the Mississippi Vision Foundation are offering free eye exams for uninsured third grade students who did not pass the state reading assessment test. Photo credit WDAM. The Mississippi Optometric Association and the Mississippi Vision Foundation are offering free eye exams for uninsured third grade students who did not pass the state reading assessment test. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Some optometrists across the state are doing their part to help students do better in the classroom.   

For the third straight year, the Mississippi Optometric Association and the Mississippi Vision Foundation are offering free eye exams to third graders who did not pass the state reading assessment test and do not have insurance.  

The groups will also help children get glasses if they need them. 

"This program runs statewide, so you can go the Mississippi Vision Foundation's website and see the optometrists that are participating and if a child needs eyeglasses, we have industry sponsors that are also assisting us with that," said Megan Sumrall Lott, an optometrist at Belle Vue Specialty Eye Care. 

The exams will be offered through July 31st. 

For more information, go online to www.msvisionfoundation.org.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.  

