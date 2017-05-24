One injured in early morning Hub City shooting

Hattiesburg police are investigation an early morning shooting that injured one person in the Hub City.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a 29-year-old male whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound and is currently in the ICU.

This is the second shooting this week at Bonhomie Apartments that police are investigating.

On Monday night, just before 8 p.m. officers responded to a shooting. According to Traxler, two apartments and a car were hit, but no injuries were reported. Traxler added that the apartments were occupied at the time of the shooting.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related, according to authorities.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

