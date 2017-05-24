One injured in early morning Hub City shooting

Some optometrists across the state are doing their part to help students do better in the classroom.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigation an early morning shooting that injured one person in the Hub City. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Hattiesburg Police are investigating a burglary at a Hub City business, where multiple dirt bikes were stolen. On Monday, police responded to Hattiesburg Cycles at 6412 U.S. Highway 49 for an alarm call around 5 a.m.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department needs help locating a missing juveniles. Fairade Mitchell, 17, of Heidelberg was last seen on Friday, May 19 wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. Mitchell is a black male, 5'7 and 127 pounds. If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588.
A Pearl River County man is behind bars and charged with a felony after allegedly stealing items from at least three Pine Belt cemeteries.
