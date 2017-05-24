Five dirt bikes stolen during Hub City burglary - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Five dirt bikes stolen during Hub City burglary

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
A fight at a Jones County school sent one man to jail. Source: RNN A fight at a Jones County school sent one man to jail. Source: RNN
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg Police are investigating a burglary at a Hub City business, where multiple dirt bikes were stolen.

On Monday, police responded to Hattiesburg Cycles at 6412 U.S. Highway 49 for an alarm call around 5 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers found the front door glass had been shattered,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. “The manager arrived on scene and after reviewing the video, which shows 5 subjects get out of some type of delivery truck and enter the business.”

Traxler said the suspects then exited the building with five orange and white dirt bikes, and after loading them in the truck, they left the business.

According to store officials, the total value of the dirt bikes is roughly $41,000.

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Free eye exams offered for uninsured students failing state reading test

    Free eye exams offered for uninsured students failing state reading test

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:04:20 GMT
    The Mississippi Optometric Association and the Mississippi Vision Foundation are offering free eye exams for uninsured third grade students who did not pass the state reading assessment test. Photo credit WDAM.The Mississippi Optometric Association and the Mississippi Vision Foundation are offering free eye exams for uninsured third grade students who did not pass the state reading assessment test. Photo credit WDAM.

    Some optometrists across the state are doing their part to help students do better in the classroom.  

    More >>

    Some optometrists across the state are doing their part to help students do better in the classroom.  

    More >>

  • One injured in early morning Hub City shooting

    One injured in early morning Hub City shooting

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:32:31 GMT

    Hattiesburg police are investigation an early morning shooting that injured one person in the Hub City. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg police are investigation an early morning shooting that injured one person in the Hub City. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Five dirt bikes stolen during Hub City burglary

    Five dirt bikes stolen during Hub City burglary

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:58:35 GMT
    A fight at a Jones County school sent one man to jail. Source: RNNA fight at a Jones County school sent one man to jail. Source: RNN

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a burglary at a Hub City business, where multiple dirt bikes were stolen. On Monday, police responded to Hattiesburg Cycles at 6412 U.S. Highway 49 for an alarm call around 5 a.m.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a burglary at a Hub City business, where multiple dirt bikes were stolen. On Monday, police responded to Hattiesburg Cycles at 6412 U.S. Highway 49 for an alarm call around 5 a.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly