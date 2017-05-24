Five dirt bikes stolen during Hub City burglary

A fight at a Jones County school sent one man to jail. Source: RNN

Hattiesburg Police are investigating a burglary at a Hub City business, where multiple dirt bikes were stolen.

On Monday, police responded to Hattiesburg Cycles at 6412 U.S. Highway 49 for an alarm call around 5 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers found the front door glass had been shattered,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. “The manager arrived on scene and after reviewing the video, which shows 5 subjects get out of some type of delivery truck and enter the business.”

Traxler said the suspects then exited the building with five orange and white dirt bikes, and after loading them in the truck, they left the business.

According to store officials, the total value of the dirt bikes is roughly $41,000.

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.