Police searching for missing Jasper County juvenile

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department needs help locating a missing juvenile.

Fairade Mitchell, 16, of Heidelberg was last seen on Friday, May 19 wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Mitchell is a black male, 5'7 and 127 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.