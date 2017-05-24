Rice pitches its way past FAU

Despite starting from an unfamiliar position in the Conference USA postseason baseball bracket, Rice University played Wednesday morning pretty much as it had in past years.

Freshman right-hander Matt Canterino allowed four hits and struck out a career-high 11 batters in a personal-best 7 2/3 innings as Rice topped Florida Atlantic University 5-3 in the opener of The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship at MGM Park.

“Their pitcher threw great,” FAU coach John McCormack said. “He was way better than when we faced him at the end of March, beginning of April. He was fantastic.

“His fastball was 88 (miles per hour) to 91 (mph), sometimes 92, and his 12-6 (o’clock) breaking ball, which Rice is known for, was really good. This time around, his changeup to left-handers was really good.”

Sixth-seeded Rice (28-29) will face at 4 p.m. Thursday the winner of Wednesday’s second game between second-seeded Old Dominion University and seventh-seeded Florida International University.

Third seeded FAU (33-20-1) fell into elimination play and will face the ODU-FIU loser at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Catcher Dominic DiCaprio, who hit a double and his 14th home run of the season, drove in three runs as Rice collected 10 hits, half for extra bases.

“DiCaprio’s just a good hitter,” Rice coach Wayne Graham said. “He can make adjustments. He went one-way for the double, the other way for the home run. Pretty good hitter.”

FAU managed just five hits against Canterino (5-4) and reliever Glenn Otto, who picked up his eighth save after working the final 1 1/3 innings.

But three went for solo home runs, with first baseman Esteban Puerta hitting his 10th in the second inning, shortstop Tyler Frank his 11th in the sixth inning and second baseman Stephen Kerr his fourth in the eighth inning.

But it was not enough to overcome an early Rice lead that was bolstered by single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Rice went up 2-0 in the first inning, when Ford Proctor scored in DiCaprio’s groundball and second baseman Tristan Gray launched his fifth homer of the season against FAU starter Kyle Marman (2-1).

After FAU got a run back in the second, DiCaprio followed with a solo shot to left field.

FAU pulled within a run again in the sixth, but Rice answered with a run in seventh on DiCaprio’s two-out double and another in the eighth on Charlie Warren’s two-out single.

Kerr’s home run barely cleared the wall in the left as Canterino tried to close out the eighth. Otto came in and gave up a single, but then struck out David Miranda to end the inning.

FAU made it interesting in the ninth, putting two men on with two outs before Otto got a flyout for the final out.

