Jones County man charged with molestation

A Jones County man has been charged with child molestation.

On Sunday deputies were dispatched to South Central Regional Medical Center in reference to a possible sexual assault.

When deputies arrived they met with the mother of the 14 year-old victim, according to a news release issued by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

She told deputies the juvenile, who has diminished mental capabilities, told her she was hurt in her private area by a man named Ellis Ishee.

Tests were conducted at the hospital and the victim participated in a forensic interview, according to the sheriff.

It was during that interview the victim identified Ishee as touching her inappropriately.

Ishee was taken into custody and charged with molestation.

Ishee was given a $50,000 bond, but was remanded into the custody of MDOC for a probation violation.

