Jones County man charged with sexual battery

Joe Sullivan, 34, makes his way to his first appearance in Jones Co. Justice Court Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

A Jones County man has been charged with sexual battery.

On Sunday deputies were dispatched to a residence on Davenport Road in Northeast Jones County where a juvenile female reported being touched inappropriately by Joe Sullivan, 34, according to investigators.

The victim said she was fearful of, and intimidated by Sullivan.

Sullivan also admitted to acting inappropriately, according to deputies.

Sullivan was taken into custody and charged with sexual battery.

He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and had his bond set at $20,000.

If convicted, he could receive up to 30 years in prison.

