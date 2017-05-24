Make a Change Foundation hosting "Shepherd's Call"

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Make a Change Foundation's Shepherd's Call event takes place June 3 at 2 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Public Library, located at 329 Hardy Street. For more details, e-mail makeachangefoundation@gmx.com or call 601-549-9333. For more details, call the church at 601-428-4393.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
A Jones County man has been charged with child molestation.More >>
A Pearl River County man is behind bars and charged with a felony after allegedly stealing items from at least three Pine Belt cemeteries.More >>
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
