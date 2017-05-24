Make a Change Foundation hosting "Shepherd's Call" - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Make a Change Foundation's Shepherd's Call event takes place June 3 at 2 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Public Library, located at 329 Hardy Street. For more details, e-mail makeachangefoundation@gmx.com or call 601-549-9333.  For more details, call the church at 601-428-4393. 

