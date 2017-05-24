United Blood Services holding blood drive, car wash

(The following is a press release from United Blood Services. Call 601-264-0743 for more details.)

HATTIESBURG, MS— Want a free car wash? Donate blood! Help us secure an adequate blood supply for local patients during the Memorial Day holiday. Donate blood at United Blood Services located at 805 S. 28 Avenue in Hattiesburg on Friday, May 26 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Youth Challenge will be on-site washing donors' vehicles for FREE. Donors also receive an "American Donor" T-shirt! Hamburgers will be served for all donors!



Donate at United Blood Services- 805 S. 28 Avenue in Hattiesburg Friday May 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit www.bloodhero.com or call 601-264-0743.

"During the Memorial Day holiday, people are active, traveling and attending family gatherings," said Mitzi Breaux, Marketing Manager with United Blood Services. "Unfortunately, accidents occur. Additionally, blood donations drastically decline due to the holiday. Please help us ensure that we have the blood our patients need. Donate blood at this fun event on May 26!"

As always, all blood types are needed in order to prevent any blood type shortages from occurring. However, United Blood Services is experiencing an increased need for type O negative red cells and type AB plasma donations. Type O negative blood is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types. Type AB is the universal donor for plasma, just as O negative is for red cells. We've seen the need for AB plasma grow as more hospitals expand their trauma care.

Donors can also visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org the day of their donation and click on the "Health History Questionnaire". This allows donors to complete the interview portion of their donation on-line, in the privacy of their home or office. Make sure to print your "Fast track donation ticket" and bring it with you to your donation. The questionnaire must be completed on the same day that you donate.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 years of age must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. Donors receive a free cholesterol test. Donors also earn points in our "Hero in Me" online rewards store. Points can be redeemed for movie tickets, pizza, shopping cards and more at www.bloodhero.com. A photo ID is required to donate. For more information, call 877-UBSHERO (877-827-4376).