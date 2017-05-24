Runnelstown Utility District issues water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Runnelstown Utility District issues water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
PERRY COUNTY (WDAM) –  Runnelstown Utility District officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live north of the intersection of Conway Road and Pumping Station Road.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-584-6836 or 601-961-1802. 

