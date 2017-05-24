Runnelstown Utility District issues water notice

PERRY COUNTY (WDAM) – Runnelstown Utility District officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live north of the intersection of Conway Road and Pumping Station Road. If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-584-6836 or 601-961-1802.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
A Jones County man has been charged with child molestation.More >>
A Jones County man has been charged with child molestation.More >>
A Pearl River County man is behind bars and charged with a felony after allegedly stealing items from at least three Pine Belt cemeteries.More >>
A Pearl River County man is behind bars and charged with a felony after allegedly stealing items from at least three Pine Belt cemeteries.More >>
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>