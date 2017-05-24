JCJC’s Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology program received $15,000 from Gene Haas Foundation

The following is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders. The Haas TEC conference was hosted at JCJC with about 50 educators, administrators, and national and local industry leaders discussing the future of machining and manufacturing in Mississippi. JCJC manufacturing and machining instructor, Chase Elmore said the Gene Haas Foundation grant will allow his program and students to continue to thrive.

“This grant money will most likely be used for a couple of scholarships and to pay for student credentialing,” said Elmore. “More importantly, I am thrilled Haas invited us to partner with this outstanding company by hosting the first Mississippi Regional conference for educators and industry leaders at JCJC. I’m confident this is only the beginning of a long and mutually prosperous partnership.”

Director of Education for Haas Factory Outlet – Machine Tools LLC, Toni Neary explained the company wanted to kick-off its commitment to the region with the HTEC conference to provide an opportunity to network and share best practices.

Additionally, she said, “The most exciting part of this conference was opening with the distribution of $80,000 in check presentations from the Gene Haas Foundation for several schools in Mississippi, including JCJC. Chase has done such a great job rebuilding the machining program at JCJC and we see instructors like Chase as the future in our industry. When we were discussing the first MS HTEC conference – JCJC was hands-down our first choice. We are excited to bring together instructors and industry leaders to share best practices and needs in an effort to enhance and support their programs in Mississippi.”

Haas is committed to the success of programs and teachers across the nation with the Gene Haas Foundation providing grants to promote careers in manufacturing. Neary continued to explain, the funds received from the Haas Foundation can be used for student scholarships, to provide NIMS credentials and to promote the competitive spirit in advanced manufacturing programs.

“At Haas, we are truly committed to the next generation of machinists and supporting advanced manufacturing training. We are so excited to engage more with the machining programs and instructors in the state. By focusing on the education and training needed for the manufacturing and machining industry’s current and future needs, the general public will begin to realize the potential opportunities the machining industry can bring to the region,” said Neary.

In the future, the Haas TEC will host a similar conference on an annual basis, at different locations throughout the state of Mississippi. For more information about Haas, contact Toni Neary at 860-541-0515, or email at tneary@haastower.com or JCJC’s Chase Elmore at 601-477-4201 or email, chase.elmore@jcjc.edu

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.