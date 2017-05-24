Forecast: Dry weather to return to the Pine Belt.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

A cold front will move through the area today with a few showers early this morning but then skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Mostly clear and much cooler tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

Sunny weather will prevail through Friday with a gradual warming trend.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday into Monday.