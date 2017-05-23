Screening held in Laurel for Home Town season finale

It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.

Fans gathered at the Laurel Little Theater downtown for a screening for the season finale.

The show is centered couple Ben and Erin Napier as they restore homes in the community.

Mayor Johnny Magee said its giving the city of Laurel a huge boost.

“The show is blowing up for Laurel and we appreciate it so much. We’ve got people calling, sending us messages through the internet through our action line,” Mayor Magee explained.

Tourism has also increased at places like the Lauren Rogers Museum. Director George Bassi is expecting even bigger gains.

“We’ve seen an increase about 15 percent, just in the first four months of this year,” Bassi said.

Officials said the show is helping Jones County as well.

“What this show has done, it has increased the attention of people wanting to know more about Laurel and Jones County.

