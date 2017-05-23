Head of USM British Studies 'redoubling efforts' to ensure safety after Manchester attack

David R. Davies is director of the Southern Miss British Studies Program. He is also a professor and director of the School of Mass Communication and Journalism. Photo credit WDAM.

A suicide bombing in the British city of Manchester Monday night was the UK's deadliest terror attack in more than a decade.

It killed 22 people and injured dozens more, who were attending an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Isis has claimed responsibility, but it's offered no evidence to prove it was involved.

Meanwhile, the director of the University of Southern Mississippi's British Studies Program is preparing to take dozens of students to England for a month of study.

Dr. David R. Davies said Tuesday he's "redoubling efforts" to ensure the safety of those making the trip.

About 120 students, mostly from USM, will arrive in the UK on June 2.

"Our program was in place in July of 2005 when there were bombings in central London," said Davies. "In fact, our students were getting on the airplanes to come to London the day of those attacks. We feel like we're quite experienced in keeping track of our students and ensuring their safety in this kind of world environment."

The program offers classes in subjects like history, political science, psychology, journalism and business.

The program began about 40 years ago.

