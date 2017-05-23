Poplarville company to become first business in South Lamar Industrial Park

CCS Industrial Services will relocate from Poplarville to this site in the South Lamar Industrial Park. Photo credit WDAM.

A Poplarville boiler service company will be the first industry to locate in Lumberton's South Lamar Industrial Park.

CCS Industrial Services will make the move north over the next year.

"My wife and I both are lifelong residents of Lamar County, graduated here at Lumberton High School in 1978 and the move back here is kind of like coming home," said Lyndon Cameron, co-owner of CCS Industrial Services. "It's a good fit and we're excited about being here."

"They send out trucks each day to do repairs, and it's somewhere in the neighborhood of about ten trucks, so even if each one only gets $10 worth of gas, that's a hundred dollars a day back into our economy," said Kent Crider, mayor of Lumberton.

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday afternoon at Lumberton City Hall, because of the threat of rain.

The company's move was made possible when Lamar County gave the city five acres of land at the park, in exchange for an old National Guard Armory.

It will soon house a senior center and a fire department.

"This past weekend, we started a partition wall to separate the senior meal site from the fire department, so we have started work on it, moving forward, hope to be done by October or November," said Warren Byrd, District Two supervisor for Lamar County.

The company will initially hire about one dozen workers.

