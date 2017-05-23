Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of Carrie Lea Reynolds

A Lamar County murder trial was declared a mistrial Tuesday.

The court has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Carrie Lea Reynolds.

Reynolds was accused of hitting 71-year-old William Foster with his truck back in 2014. Foster died three days later from his injuries.

The jury sat for two days and heard testimony from witnesses who were on the scene. They saw the taped interrogation of Reynolds after she was arrested 13 days after the initial incident.

The defense argued that Foster abused Reynolds and she drove away to prevent harm. The state argues that Reynolds took advantage of Foster to buy drugs. It took two hours of deliberation for the jury to tell the judge that they were deadlocked.

The judge asked the jury if giving them more time would help them come up with a unanimous decision, but the jury told the judge they were hopelessly deadlocked.

The next step for the court is to schedule a new trial date. All parties involved will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss their options.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.