Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of Carrie Lea Reynolds

A suicide bombing in the British city of Manchester Monday night was the UK's deadliest terror attack in more than a decade.More >>
A suicide bombing in the British city of Manchester Monday night was the UK's deadliest terror attack in more than a decade.More >>
A Poplarville boiler service company is making the move north to be the first industry to locate in Lumberton's South Lamar Industrial Park.More >>
A Poplarville boiler service company is making the move north to be the first industry to locate in Lumberton's South Lamar Industrial Park.More >>
The court has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Carrie Lea Reynolds. Reynolds was accused of hitting 71-year-old William Foster with his own truck back in 2014.More >>
The court has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Carrie Lea Reynolds. Reynolds was accused of hitting 71-year-old William Foster with his own truck back in 2014.More >>
One person was jailed after an altercation at a Jones County elementary school.More >>
One person was jailed after an altercation at a Jones County elementary school.More >>
A high-ranking employee in the Laurel Police Department has resigned after a complaint was filed resulting in an internal investigation.More >>
A high-ranking employee in the Laurel Police Department has resigned after a complaint was filed resulting in an internal investigation.More >>