One jailed after fight at elementary school

One person was jailed after an altercation at a Jones County elementary school.More >>
One person was jailed after an altercation at a Jones County elementary school.More >>
A high-ranking employee in the Laurel Police Department has resigned after a complaint was filed resulting in an internal investigation.More >>
A high-ranking employee in the Laurel Police Department has resigned after a complaint was filed resulting in an internal investigation.More >>
Hattiesburg mayoral candidates have a chance to debate before next month's general election.More >>
Hattiesburg mayoral candidates have a chance to debate before next month's general election.More >>
If you think the rain is going to stop Laurel residents from celebrating the season finale of Home Town, you are sadly mistaken!More >>
If you think the rain is going to stop Laurel residents from celebrating the season finale of Home Town, you are sadly mistaken!More >>