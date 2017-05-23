One jailed after fight at elementary school

A fight at a Jones County school sent one man to jail. Source: RNN

One person was jailed after an altercation at a Jones County elementary school.

Around 8:30 a.m on Monday Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Glade Elementary school in reference to a fight.

When deputies arrived a male was identified as the victim.

He stated that Macharia Jordan, 25 of Shabuta, walked up behind him in the gym and started punching him.

When deputies made contact with Jordan he admitted to assaulting the victim because of a previous family problem.

Jordan was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Jordan was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbance of a business and disturbing the peace.

