Complaint filed against LPD captain results in resignation

A high-ranking employee in the Laurel Police Department has resigned after a complaint was filed resulting in an internal investigation.

Police Chief Tyrone Stewart confirmed that Captain Jerome Jackson is no longer with The Laurel Police Department as of Friday night.

Officials said an investigation into a complaint filed against Jackson uncovered conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Captain Tommy Cox said the matter is a personnel issue, and the department will not comment on it.

Jackson was the captain of the Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotics for LPD, and was with the department for 20 years.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.