Hattiesburg mayoral debate scheduled

The University of Southern Mississippi. Source: WDAM

Hattiesburg mayoral candidates have a chance to debate before next month's general election.

The League of Women Voters Pine Belt is hosting a debate Wednesday night.

The two-hour event starts at 6 p.m.

Doors at USM's Gonzales Auditorium open at 5:30 p.m.

The debate is open to the public and includes faculty, staff, and students.

Mayoral candidates include incumbent Mayor Johnny DuPree, and independents Toby Barker and Shawn O'Hara.

Each candidate will be asked pre-determined questions and they'll have a specific time limit to answer questions.

