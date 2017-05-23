Home Town block party moved to theater due to rain

If you think the rain is going to stop Laurel residents from celebrating the season finale of Home Town, you are sadly mistaken!

Downtown Laurel will celebrate the season finale of Home Town on HGTV and toast to the upcoming second season at the Laurel Little Theater.

Doors to the theatre will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 9:00 p.m. Select downtown merchants will be open late. For a full list, click here.

The homeowners from season one will be in attendance for a meet and greet.

The season finale with air at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.