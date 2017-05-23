Consider This: Protect your children, know car seat safety

As we once again move into warmer weather, it is worth reminding parents and caregivers to never leave children alone in cars. The result can be horrific. When a child becomes trapped in a hot vehicle, it takes only minutes for their core body temperature to rise to 105 degrees. The rapidly rising heat inside a car can cause a child to die of heat stroke. On average, a child dies of heat stroke in a vehicle every 9 days. Often in these cases, busy or distracted parents simply forget their child is in the car.

Some simple safety tips can help prevent a potentially tragic situation from happening.

Always look in the back seat before locking the car or put an item such as a cell phone or handbag in the back seat to ensure the back door must always be opened prior to locking the car. Drivers should get in the habit of checking the backseat every time they arrive at their destination.

Consider This: To protect the lives of our precious children, always look before you lock your vehicle and any person who sees a small child alone in a hot car should call 911.

