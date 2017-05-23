To-go cup ordinance topic of Downtown open forum

The Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association (HHDA) is crafting their to-go cup ordinance with the help of its residents.

The bill signed by Governor Phil Bryant would allow cities to create zones where customers could leave restaurants or bars with an alcoholic drink in a to-go cup.

The ordinance outlining the zones in Hattiesburg is being drafted for council and the mayor to approve.

Wednesday at 6 p.m. the group will host an open forum at the Cultural Center to have the public ask questions and voice concerns.

HHDA Executive Director, Andrea Saffle stressed that what they'll review at the meeting is not a final draft.

“We want to make sure that we’re thoughtful as we craft the ordinance,” said Saffle.

While this ordinance is tailored to the downtown district, Saffle wants to fine-tune it so it can be applied to other districts in Hattiesburg.

One downtown business co-owner said the ordinance will make downtown an "entertainment destination".

"In New Orleans, you see people going from one business to another business enjoying, socializing and window shopping, but still enjoying their cocktails,” said Gary May, co-owner of Black Sheep's Cafe and Speakeasy.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.