Rainfall causes Lamar Co. dam to leak, officials monitoring situation

Rainfall in south Lamar County has caused a leak in a dam of a lake along Gum Pond Road, causing the potential for a breach.

The private lake is roughly 8 acres and located in the 2000 block of Gum Pond Road, just south of Lumberton.

"Heavy rainfall in the south part of the county caused a few of our area ponds to spill over with water, and in this case caused the dam to start leaking," said Lamar County Emergency Management Director James Smith. "There are no homes in danger, and no people in danger, but if it does breach, there would be roughly 2 to 3 foot of water that could top Gum Pond Road."

Smith said the south part of the county saw around 5 inches of rain overnight.

"The emergency spillway for the lake has been activated and is doing its job, but there is some material coming through the leak in the dam," said Smith.

County road officials along with emergency officials are on the scene assessing the dam.

Smith said they are going over options to possibly bringing in heavy equipment to cut a trench in the dam for a controlled breach.

