Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society prepares for annual garden tours, daylily show

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society's annual garden tours start May 29 at 9 a.m. The society's daylily show takes place June 3 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. Visit www.hattiesburgdaylily.com for more details.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
If you think the rain is going to stop Laurel residents from celebrating the season finale of Home Town, you are sadly mistaken!More >>
If you think the rain is going to stop Laurel residents from celebrating the season finale of Home Town, you are sadly mistaken!More >>
As we once again move into warmer weather, it is worth reminding parents and caregivers to never leave children alone in cars.More >>
As we once again move into warmer weather, it is worth reminding parents and caregivers to never leave children alone in cars.More >>
The Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association (HHDA) is crafting their to-go cup ordinance with the help of its residents.More >>
The Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association (HHDA) is crafting their to-go cup ordinance with the help of its residents.More >>
Rainfall in south Lamar County has caused a leak in a dam of a lake along Gum Pond Road, causing the potential for a breach. TMore >>
Rainfall in south Lamar County has caused a leak in a dam of a lake along Gum Pond Road, causing the potential for a breach. TMore >>