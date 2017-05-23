TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck near EX 60 in Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck near EX 60 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Another interstate wreck is causing delays on I-59 near South Hattiesburg Exit 60.

Police are directing traffic near mile marker 63.

The northbound lane is expected to have delays. 

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling this area. 

