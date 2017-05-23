TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on I-59 near Purvis EX 51

A wreck is causing some traffic delays on the interstate Tuesday morning. Source: RNN

A wreck on I-59 in Purvis is causing some traffic delays for morning commuters.

The accident has caused some delays in the southbound lane of the interstate.

Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic at the 57 mile marker.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area until the scene is cleared.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.