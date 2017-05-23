Highway 13 in Lumberton flooded

Highway 13 in Lumberton has flooded in some areas, making the road impassible to motorists.

According to Brent Barfield with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, there is about three feet of water covering Highway 13 at the Forrest, Pearl River County line.

MDOT and MHP are working on alternate routes for motorists at this time.

Authorities urge that drivers avoid the area because the water is very deep.

