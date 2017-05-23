Forecast: Rain expected to end later this morning.

Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

The area of rain moving through the Pine Belt should taper off early this morning and then skies should become partly cloudy by this afternoon with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs around 80.

A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm is in the forecast for tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Partly cloudy and milder weather is on tap for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunny and warmer weather returns for Thursday and Friday.