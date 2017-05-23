USM de Grummond Collection Presents Exhibit Featuring Keats, Minor and Sweet

The de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection at The University of Southern Mississippi is currently exhibiting works by contemporary artists/illustrators Melissa Sweet and Wendell Minor.More >>
The de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection at The University of Southern Mississippi is currently exhibiting works by contemporary artists/illustrators Melissa Sweet and Wendell Minor.More >>
Coach Scott Berry and his Golden Eagle crew are headed to Biloxi this week for the Conference USA tournament. Before this, though, there was some business to handle in Jackson at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.More >>
Coach Scott Berry and his Golden Eagle crew are headed to Biloxi this week for the Conference USA tournament. Before this, though, there was some business to handle in Jackson at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.More >>
A Marin County man was arrested Monday and charged with exploitation of a child. Kevin Boyd Chain, 27, of Foxworth was taken into custody by members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department after an ongoing investigation over a social media encounter, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Pete Williams.More >>
A Marin County man was arrested Monday and charged with exploitation of a child. Kevin Boyd Chain, 27, of Foxworth was taken into custody by members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department after an ongoing investigation over a social media encounter, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Pete Williams.More >>