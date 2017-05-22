Rooker wins Ferriss Trophy

Coach Scott Berry and his Golden Eagle crew are headed to Biloxi this week for the Conference USA tournament. Before this, though, there was some business to handle in Jackson at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

Southern Miss had three players in the running for the C Spire Ferriss Trophy, which is given to the best college player in Mississippi.

The award went to Brent Rooker from Mississippi State. He finished ahead of Taylor Braley, Dylan Burdeaux and Matt Wallner. Zach Shannon (Delta State) was in the running as well.

It was a day of acknowledgment for Rooker, who was also named the SEC Player of the Year. He became the first Bulldog ever to claim this title.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.