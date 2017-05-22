NAIA World Series bracket set

After a week of clutch performances in the opening round of the NAIA baseball tournament, the next stage awaits William Carey.

The Crusaders are in Lewiston, Idaho this week in preparation for their first NAIA World Series appearance since 1978. They are the ninth seed in the tournament and will open play Friday against (8) Hope International (Calif.).

The winner of this contest will face (1) Oklahoma City on Saturday. The tournament consists of 10 teams and is double elimination. It is scheduled to run from May 26-June 2 at Harris Field on the campus of Lewis-Clark State.

2017 Avista-NAIA World Series (Bracket link)

1. Oklahoma City

2. Faulkner (Ala.)

3. Oklahoma Wesleyan

4. Keiser (Fla.)

5. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

6. Missouri Baptist

7. Science & Arts (Okla.)

8. Hope International (Calif.)

9. William Carey

10. The Master's (Calif.)

