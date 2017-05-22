Single-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 28

A single-vehicle accident shut down part of Highway 28 near Soso on Saturday afternoon.

Soso and Hebron Volunteer Fire Departments responded to reports of an accident near Spillway Road around 3:00 p.m., according to a press release from Jones County.

The driver sustained minor to moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. The pickup truck involved was heavily damaged.

Highway 28 was shut down while the driver was rescued and treated, but a lane reopened while waiting on a wrecker for cleanup.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

