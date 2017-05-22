Marion Co. man jailed on child exploitation charge

A Marin County man was arrested Monday and charged with exploitation of a child.

Kevin Boyd Chain, 27, of Foxworth was taken into custody by members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department after an ongoing investigation over a social media encounter, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Pete Williams.

“Chain was communicating with someone he believed to be a 14 -year-old girl and attempted to meet with the young female in hopes of a sexual encounter,” Williams said. “Instead, he was met by investigators and placed into custody.”

He is currently being housed at the Marion County Jail awaiting bond to be set and the investigation is ongoing.

“Our children are this community’s most precious resource, and we will do everything in our power to protect them,” Williams said. "We continually search for the ones that prey on our innocent children.”

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.