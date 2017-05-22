Marion Co. man jailed on child exploitation charge

A single-vehicle accident shut down part of Highway 28 near Soso on Saturday afternoon. Soso and Hebron Volunteer Fire Departments responded to reports of an accident near Spillway Road around 3:00 p.m., according to a press release from Jones County.More >>
The Wayne County School District has received a $900,000 grant from the state for a new academy to help students who may have fallen behind. The school district says the STAR Academy is a "drop-out prevention" and "catch-up" type program that will be implemented in fall of 2017.More >>
The Wayne County School District has announced its two city schools will transition to Pre-K through K-8 beginning in the fall.More >>
A suspect involved in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers pleaded guilty Monday in Forrest County courtroom.More >>
