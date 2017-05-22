1 jailed in Hub City shooting

The Wayne County School District has announced its two city schools will transition to Pre-K through K-8 beginning in the fall.More >>
A suspect involved in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers pleaded guilty Monday in Forrest County courtroom.More >>
A Marin County man was arrested Monday and charged with exploitation of a child. Kevin Boyd Chain, 27, of Foxworth was taken into custody by members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department after an ongoing investigation over a social media encounter, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Pete Williams.More >>
Due to state budget cuts, roughly 800 employees in the Lamar County School District will see a pay cut in the 2017-18 school year.More >>
A Hub City man is behind bars in connection to a weekend shooting that injured his girlfriend.More >>
