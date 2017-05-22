1 jailed in Hub City shooting

A Hub City man is behind bars in connection to a weekend shooting that injured his girlfriend.

Warren White, 39, was arrested Saturday, May 20, 2017 and charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler, officers were dispatched to 6501 U.S. Highway 49 for a domestic disturbance.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim who advised her boyfriend had gotten into an argument with her and the suspect pulled a handgun and shot her in the leg,” said Traxler.

Traxler added that the suspect left the scene following the shooting, which was the 500 block of Melba Avenue, and was also at the address on U.S. 49, where he (White) was taken into custody without incident.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening according to Traxler, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact Hattiesburg Police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

