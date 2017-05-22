City of Hattiesburg wins two awards from MML

The Mississippi Municipal League recently awarded The City of Hattiesburg with another excellence award.

The city won the 2017 Excellence Award for City Spirit and Public Safety.

The City Spirit Award was for the city's resilience after the tornado in January. The Public Safety award was for their work transitioning Hattiesburg's homeless.

MML is the official non-profit private organization of cities and towns of Mississippi. The MML lobbies the state and federal legislatures, provides education for municipal elected officials, provides technical support, represents municipalities with public and private entities, and is a networking media for municipal members.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.