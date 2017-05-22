Large anonymous donation given to Edwards St. Fellowship Center

A Hattiesburg non-profit received a large anonymous donation.

The Edwards Street Fellowship recently got a phone call that a $150,000 donation was made to their endowment.

The endowment was set up in 2013 to give the center a stable financial economy for its future growth.

"We were really bowled over, that came out of the blue, we still don't know who it was,"said Edwards Street Fellowship executive director Ann McCullen, "We don't know if it was an individual or a family but we are so thankful."

The funds will be handled through the Greater pine Belt Foundation.

"When you think of the food pantry, the medical clinic, the thrift store or the community gardens there is so much happening down here," said McCullen. "And we're just thrilled that other people see this being done in the community and to be part of it."

The center is overwhelmed by the donation, and respect's the donors anonymity.

"This gives us hope, this gives us reassurance that going forward we will have a solid financial base and get these programs," said McCullen. "So many people invest themselves in every day to make life better for their neighbors will continue far into the future."

