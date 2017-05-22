Jury selected in Lamar County murder trial

The jury has been selected for a Lamar County murder trial.

Twelve jurors have been chosen in the murder trial of Carrie Reynolds.

Reynolds is charged in the murder of 71-year-old William Foster.

On February 20 2014, Reynolds allegedly ran over Foster with his own truck after an argument.

According to the defense and the prosecution, Reynolds and the victim were in a relationship.

Opening statements were read after the jury selection.

