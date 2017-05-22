Petal McAlister's now open

The McAlister's in Petal is now open. Source:WDAM

A new restaurant in Petal is now open.

McAlister’s Deli® opened the doors of its newest restaurant in Petal at 1140 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, Suite 10 on Monday.

McAlister’s is known for handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™, according to a news release issued by the company.

The Petal McAlister’s is owned by franchise group Kingdom Foods, LLC that owns and operates one additional McAlister’s restaurant in Mississippi. Kingdom Foods, LLC also plans to continue opening restaurants in Mississippi in the coming years.

“We are excited to offer McAlister’s handcrafted sandwiches, family-friendly atmosphere, and genuine hospitality to Petal,” said Kingdom Foods, LLC franchisee Jason Langnes. “We look forward to opening our doors and building long-lasting relationships with the Petal community.”

The McAlister’s in Petal will serve guests every day from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

