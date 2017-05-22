C-USA releases bracket for 2017 Baseball Championships

The full bracket has been announced for The First, A National Banking Association Conference USA Baseball Championship at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss., to be played from Wednesday-Sunday (May 24-28).



The Golden Eagles (44-12, 25-5 C-USA) continued to break new ground in its magical season, padding its school records in single-season wins as well as its 14-game winning streak. Southern Miss also finished 14-1 in C-USA road play, the most-such victories by any team in the league history.



Fans can purchase tickets via MGMParkBiloxi.com, TicketFly.com or by calling (877) 344-2174. The south box office at MGM Park will also be open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday.



Game Schedule



Wednesday, May 24 (available on ESPN3)

Game 1 (6) Rice vs. (3) Florida Atlantic 9:00a

Game 2 (7) FIU vs. (2) Old Dominion 12:30p

Game 3 (8) UTSA (1) Southern Miss 4:00p

Game 4 (5) Charlotte vs. (4) Louisiana Tech 7:30p



Thursday, May 25 (available on ESPN3)

Game 5 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 9:00a

Game 6 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 12:30p

Game 7 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 4:00p

Game 8 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 7:30p



Friday, May 26 (available on ESPN3)

Game 9 Winner Game 5 vs. Loser game 7 3:00p

Game 10 Winner Game 6 vs. Loser game 8 6:30p



Saturday, May 27 (available on ESPN3)

Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner game 9 9:00a

Game 12 Winner Game 8 vs. Winner game 10 12:30p

Game 13 Same teams as Game 11 4:00p (if necessary)

Game 14 Same teams as Game 12 7:30p (if necessary)



Sunday, May 28 (televised by CBS Sports Network)

Championship Game 1:00p

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.