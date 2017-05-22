C-USA releases bracket for 2017 Baseball Championships - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

C-USA releases bracket for 2017 Baseball Championships

Source: Flickr Creative Commons Source: Flickr Creative Commons
BILOXI, MS (WDAM) -

The full bracket has been announced for The First, A National Banking Association Conference USA Baseball Championship at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss., to be played from Wednesday-Sunday (May 24-28).

The Golden Eagles (44-12, 25-5 C-USA) continued to break new ground in its magical season, padding its school records in single-season wins as well as its 14-game winning streak. Southern Miss also finished 14-1 in C-USA road play, the most-such victories by any team in the league history.

Fans can purchase tickets via MGMParkBiloxi.com, TicketFly.com or by calling (877) 344-2174. The south box office at MGM Park will also be open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday.

Game Schedule

Wednesday, May 24 (available on ESPN3)

  • Game 1 (6) Rice vs. (3) Florida Atlantic          9:00a
  • Game 2 (7) FIU vs. (2) Old Dominion            12:30p
  • Game 3 (8) UTSA (1) Southern Miss               4:00p
  • Game 4 (5) Charlotte vs. (4) Louisiana Tech    7:30p


Thursday, May 25 (available on ESPN3)

  • Game 5 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2          9:00a
  • Game 6 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4        12:30p
  • Game 7 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2     4:00p
  • Game 8 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4     7:30p


Friday, May 26 (available on ESPN3)

  • Game 9 Winner Game 5 vs. Loser game 7        3:00p
  • Game 10 Winner Game 6 vs. Loser game 8      6:30p


Saturday, May 27 (available on ESPN3)

  • Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner game 9    9:00a
  • Game 12 Winner Game 8 vs. Winner game 10 12:30p
  • Game 13 Same teams as Game 11                   4:00p (if necessary)
  • Game 14 Same teams as Game 12                   7:30p (if necessary)


Sunday, May 28 (televised by CBS Sports Network)

  • Championship Game                                        1:00p

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly