Forecast: Heavy Rain Expected In The Pine Belt!

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt.

A very wet weather system will move over the area today, tonight and tomorrow.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in posted for the entire Pine Belt through late tonight. We may also see a few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threat today.

Please keep posted on future forecasts especially if you live in flood prone areas.

Hopefully by Wednesday this system will be east of us and drier weather returns Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.