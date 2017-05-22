Fisher Honored by National Business Education Association, Elected as its President

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Dr. Diane J. Fisher, professor and associate dean in the College of Education and Psychology at The University of Southern Mississippi, was recently awarded the 2017 John Robert Gregg Award at the National Business Education Association (NBEA) convention in Chicago. Dr. Fisher will also lead the NBEA as president for 2017-18.

The John Robert Gregg Award recognizes and rewards outstanding contributions to the advancement of business education. The award honors John Robert Gregg, a business educator, researcher, and publisher, and has been presented annually at the NBEA convention since 1953 by McGraw-Hill Higher Education.

Dr. Fisher is married to J. Fred Fisher, and has four adult children and six grandchildren.

To learn more about the NBEA, visit https://www.nbea.org/. For information about Dr. Fisher’s work at USM and the College of Education and Psychology, visit https://www.usm.edu/education-psychology.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.