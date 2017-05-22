Fisher Honored by National Business Education Association, Elected as its President

Dr. Diane J. Fisher, professor and associate dean in the College of Education and Psychology at The University of Southern Mississippi, was recently awarded the 2017 John Robert Gregg Award at the National Business Education Association (NBEA) convention in Chicago.More >>
Petal High school alum Anthony Alford has been called up to "The Show." The former Panther and Southern Miss Golden Eagle appeared in his first Major League Baseball game as a Toronto Blue Jay on Friday night.
