USM's Dylan Burdeaux named C-USA hitter of the week

For the first time in his career, Southern Miss senior Dylan Burdeaux has received a Conference USA weekly award.

It’s hard to believe for the Golden Eagle who over the weekend moved into fourth place on USM’s all-time hit list (293). Burdeaux earned the final C-USA Hitter of the Week honor after batting .647 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in the Eagles’ 4-0 week.

Following USM’s sweep of UTSA to finish the regular season at a school record 44-12 (25-5 C-USA), Burdeaux has now recorded a hit in 31 of his last 33 games.

“He has put together I think just one of the best years of anybody that's played here at Southern Miss,” said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry. “And still doing it with a lot of baseball left. Very excited for him and how he's put together this senior campaign. Obviously, what we see a lot of times is what he does offensively but it's the things that are behind the scenes, the things in the clubhouse, the way that he leads this team in the dugout."

Leading the nation with 97 hits, Burdeaux is one of five finalists named for the Ferriss Trophy given each year to Mississippi’s most outstanding college baseball player.

Burdeaux joins Golden Eagle teammates Taylor Braley and Matt Wallner, Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker and Delta State’s Zach Shannon as the Ferriss Trophy nominees.

Braley ranks second on USM with 14 home runs and boasts a 5-2 pitching record. Wallner leads Southern Miss with a program freshman-record 17 home runs.

The winner of the 2017 Ferriss Trophy will be announced on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson.

