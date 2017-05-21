Free webinar Monday for senior citizens about scams & robocalls

The Mississippi Attorney General's Office is offering a free online program for senior citizens Monday about robocalls, scams and the latest technology issues.

The webinar will help senior citizens and their families learn how to prevent, identify and respond to scams targeting elderly people, as well as how to deal with the latest barriers of technology, according to a release from Attorney General Jim Hood.

The webinar will provide older Americans and their family and friends with information and tips about the value of broadband connectivity (i.e., staying engaged, telehealth), dealing with robocalls, reporting suspicious calls and benefiting from FCC rules requiring disability access to communications, including rules that require hearing aid compatibility, telecommunications relay services, emergency access and closed captioning.

“Whether you are an older adult, care for one, or simply know someone who is a senior, you will find this webinar helpful,” Hood said in the release.

The webinar is hosted by the FCC Monday, May 22, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT. Click this link to head directly to the site: https://www.fcc.gov/general/live .

During the event, participants can submit comments and questions by emailing livequestions@fcc.gov or via Twitter using the hashtag #FCCLive. No registration is required.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Consumer Protection Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office at 601-359-4230 or toll free at 1-800-281-4418.

