Man hit by car, found dead in ditch early Sunday morning

Hattiesburg Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning.

Lt. Jon Traxler with HPD said officers were dispatched to Veteran's Memorial Boulevard at Parkway Boulevard around 4 a.m. Sunday in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Traxler said officers found a male in the ditch who was deceased. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Joshua Douglas, 28, of Ellisville.

Officials said the car involved had heavy damage, no one in the car was injured.

No word on if the driver will face any charges. The investigation is ongoing.

