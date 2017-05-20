USM to open tournament play Wednesday against UTSA

After a regular season for the record books, University of Southern Mississippi baseball now focuses on postseason play. The Golden Eagles will begin Conference USA tournament play at 4 p.m., Wednesday against Texas-San Antonio at MGM Park in Biloxi.

The Golden Eagles swept the Road Runners this week and it was done in dominating fashion. USM finished the job Friday with nine home runs in two games.

USM enters the tournament at 44-12, a program regular season record. The Golden Eagles, who enter the tournament as the top seed, also tied the record for wins in league play (East Carolina in 2004) with 25.

