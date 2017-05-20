95 graduate from 4th med school class at WCU

95 students graduated Saturday from the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Photo credit WDAM.

95 students graduated Saturday morning during the 2017 commencement for the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The ceremony was held at Hattiesburg's Temple Baptist Church, because of damage the WCU campus sustained during the January tornado.

It was the medical school's fourth graduating class.

School officials said 77 percent of the students are going into the field of primary care.

They also said the graduates will be doing their residencies in 33 different states.

Meanwhile, rebuilding efforts continue on the WCU campus along Tuscan Avenue.

Medical school officials said they should be ready to host classes there at the beginning of next semester.

Classes were moved to facilities at the University of Southern Mississippi, after all the medical school buildings on the WCU campus were either damaged or destroyed in the Jan. 21 twister.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.