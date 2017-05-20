Mississippi fugitive arrested with $68K worth of drugs

The arrest of a Mississippi fugitive in Louisiana led to the seizure of over $68,000 worth of illegal drugs.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested James Jones, 36, of Brookhaven, Wednesday, May 17, in Galliano, Louisiana after a report that Jones threatened to physically harm a woman during a verbal altercation. Jones had several active warrants in Mississippi for charges including assault on a police officer, possession of cocaine, and weapons charges.

Sheriff Craig Webre said Jones was taken into custody during a traffic stop, where deputies located three bags on the ground which Jones had allegedly thrown from the vehicle and a fourth bag inside Jones’ vehicle. Inside the bags, deputies discovered several types of suspected narcotics. He also had several hundred dollars in his possession.

Officials said during a search at Jones' residence, agents discovered large amounts of suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a revolver. In all, agents seized the following amounts of suspected narcotics: over 1,150 grams of marijuana, over 408 grams of methamphetamine, over 49 grams of cocaine, nearly 36 grams of crack cocaine, 286 MDMA pills, and 2 clonazepam pills. The approximate total street value of the drugs seized is $68,445.

The Sheriff's Office said Jones was transported to the South Lafourche Sub-station where he was found to be hiding tobacco, a cell phone, and a charger on his person.

Jones was booked at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a number of felony drug and weapons charges.

His bond was set at $132,200, and he is also being held for Mississippi probation and parole agents.

