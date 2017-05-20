Sheriff's Office: Stolen truck arrest solves multiple burglaries

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a report of stolen vehicle led to the arrest of a man responsible for multiple burglaries in the White Bluff Community.

According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to Highway 587 Wednesday for a report of the stolen vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle near Red Bluff and arrested the driver, Dennis Farrell Blansett. Blansett is charged with DUI and grand larceny of a vehicle.

After an interview with Blansett, investigators found he was responsible for multiple burglaries that have occurred in the White Bluff Community. Blansett has also be charged with multiple counts of commercial burglary.

WDAM 7 reached out to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for a mugshot of Blansett and more details regarding the burglaries, that information was not available at the time.

The investigation in ongoing.

